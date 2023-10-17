Meet Meiko the malamute running for mayor

Meiko the malamute is running for mayor of Anchorage!
By Dave Allgood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Ak. (KTUU/Gray News) – An unusual candidate is running for mayor in Anchorage and his campaign manager says he has the right deposition for the job – Meiko the Alaskan malamute mix.

Richard “Ziggy” Zeigler is Meiko’s campaign manager and is a fixture in the downtown area, creating murals.

His latest endeavor is backing his favorite candidate in the upcoming election.

“Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing,” Zeigler said, adding that everyone wants to take pictures of him when they walk up and down the street.

Meiko is a very likable and huggable candidate.

“And he loves to give kisses,” Zeigler said. “Well, I figured why not run a dog for mayor and for office might change things how people feel.”

As perfect as Meiko seems, even he’s got his price.

“You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you,” Zeigler said, joking that even the ones with paws have flaws.

