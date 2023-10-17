Rock Island seeks help determining use for CDBG funding

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island is seeking feedback from residents on how best to use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. There will be several community meetings offered that the public is invited to attend.

Rock Island has $1 million in CDBG funding that city officials say is federal money that can help pay for affordable housing, anti-poverty programs and infrastructure development.

City officials say it’s one of the longest-running programs by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the public is invited to attend one of several community meetings being offered.

Meetings will be offered on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the South Rock Island Township Office, 4330 11th Street

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Police Department, 1212 5th Avenue

City officials added that the public may also taken an easy, online survey, here.

City of Rock Island seeking feedback on CDBG funding. (City of Rock Island)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.