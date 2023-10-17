Science behind frost formation

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 17.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Frost is a common occurrence in the quad cities during the late fall, winter and early spring.

It is a formation of thin ice crystals on the ground or other objects that can be in the form of scales, needles, feathers or fans.

This happens most often on grass and plants close to the ground, but how does it form.

The air temperature doesn’t necessarily have to be at or below the freezing mark.

Frost generally forms on a night with clear skies and light winds.

The temperature you see on the weather map or on the qc weather app is measured several feet above the ground.

Remember, cold air sinks so a lot of times the ground temperature can be several degrees cooler.

If there is enough moisture present in the air, water molecules will touch the surface, such as grass or the pumpkin on your front porch, and freeze on contact forming ice crystals, or frost.

Looking at the forecast ahead, frost is not looking likely over the next week.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

U.S. House of Representatives to vote on new house speaker
U.S. House of Representatives to vote on new house speaker
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 17.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Oct. 17, a.m.
Sunny today
Oct. 16 Fastcast, p.m.
Oct. 16 Fastcast, p.m.
We've got a quiet evening ahead with a few clouds possible overnight and sunshine Tuesday.
Your First Alert Forecast