Taylor Swift’s mom goes viral for proudly watching her daughter at the Eras Tour concert film premiere

Taylor Swift’s mom beams as the star gets her photos taken at the premiere of her concert film. (Source: @reagan.baylee/@swiftieschoolpodcast/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – There’s nothing like a mother’s love, even for the biggest pop star in the world.

In a viral clip, Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea Swift is seen beaming at her daughter as the star gets her photos taken on the red carpet at the premiere of her Eras Tour concert film.

The premiere was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday night as Taylor Swift greeted her fans.

The video of Andrea Swift was posted to Instagram with the caption, “Her mama is watching her so proudly.” It shows Taylor Swift posing for photos before panning over to her mom, who is watching from behind a glass door and smiling.

Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift was also in attendance.

Taylor Swift fans know that the star shares an extremely close relationship with her parents, who are known for attending nearly every show their daughter has ever performed throughout her career.

Taylor Swift’s younger brother Austin Swift is also frequently at her concerts.

The concert film broke records during its opening weekend, “easily” becoming the most successful concert film of all time, according to AMC Theaters.

“Unparalleled enthusiasm” from Swifties helped the film rake in between $95 million to $97 million thus far, AMC Theaters said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify against him
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danilo...
Prison guard warned that Danilo Cavalcante planned escape a month before he fled, emails show
Joseph Dodd was arrested by Davenport police in connection to a September shooting that injured...
Man arrested in connection to September Relax Inn shooting that injured 1
FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand...
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role