Warmer the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After the coolest start this week we will enjoy plenty of sun and warmer temps in the 60s this afternoon. Clouds and south winds will return to the area overnight leading to a much milder Wednesday. Highs will run in the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday ahead of our next system that will bring more rain to the region. Total rainfall is expected to stay below a quarter inch in most locations, so it’s much lighter than last week. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 65º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouding up. Low: 46º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with evening showers. High: 69º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.