Blake Shelton ‘Back To The Honky Tonk’ tour to stop at Vibrant Arena
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Blake Shelton announced Wednesday, his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will have a second leg, with a stop in Moline.
Shelton will make a stop at the Vibrant Arena on March 27, according to a media release.
Tickets will be available in an exclusive fan presale on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., the release said. General sale will start Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. To sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale visit the tour’s website.
Joining Shelton on tour are Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts, who can be recognized from her run on NBC’s The Voice, according to the release.
The Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota, will kick off in February in Pennsylvania.
Other tour dates include:
- February 22, Hershey, PA, at GIANT Center
- February 23, Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
- February 24, Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum
- February 29, Lafayette, LA, at CAJUNDOME
- March 1, Austin, TX, at Moody Center
- March 2, Bossier City, LA at Brookshire Grocery Arena
- March 7, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN at SaskTel Centre
- March 8, Edmonton, Alberta, CAN at Rogers Place
- March 9, Calgary, Alberta, CAN at Scotiabank Saddledome
- March 14, Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena
- March 15, Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome
- March 16, Portland, OR at Moda Center
- March 21, Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
- March 22, Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena
- March 23, Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena
- March 27, Moline, IL at Vibrant Arena at The MARK
- March 29, Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena
