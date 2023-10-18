Blake Shelton ‘Back To The Honky Tonk’ tour to stop at Vibrant Arena

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Blake Shelton announced Wednesday, his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will have a second leg, with a stop in Moline.

Shelton will make a stop at the Vibrant Arena on March 27, according to a media release.

Tickets will be available in an exclusive fan presale on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., the release said. General sale will start Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. To sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale visit the tour’s website.

Joining Shelton on tour are Dustin Lynch, and Emily Ann Roberts, who can be recognized from her run on NBC’s The Voice, according to the release.

The Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota, will kick off in February in Pennsylvania.

Other tour dates include:

February 22, Hershey, PA, at GIANT Center

February 23, Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

February 24, Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

February 29, Lafayette, LA, at CAJUNDOME

March 1, Austin, TX, at Moody Center

March 2, Bossier City, LA at Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN at SaskTel Centre

March 8, Edmonton, Alberta, CAN at Rogers Place

March 9, Calgary, Alberta, CAN at Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14, Spokane, WA at Spokane Arena

March 15, Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

March 16, Portland, OR at Moda Center

March 21, Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center

March 22, Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena

March 23, Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena

March 27, Moline, IL at Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29, Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena

