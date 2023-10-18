Breezy with afternoon showers

Look for spotty precipitation through Thursday
Another pleasant fall day in the books, and now our attention turns to an increase in cloud cover tonight and rain chances Wednesday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy and mild conditions will be seen ahead of the approaching cold front today. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s before rain moves in around 2PM. Winds will turn to the NW tonight and off and on drizzle or showers will continue into Thursday. This will lead to a damp and cooler day with highs generally in the 50s. Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the 60s before yet another front rolls through. This second front won’t bring us any rain, but it will bring breezy and cooler conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Breezy with afternoon showers. High: 67º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers.  Low: 50º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and cooler. High: 57º.

