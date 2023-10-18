Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police arrested a woman in the 2021 fatal collision that killed a blind pedestrian.

Megan Marie Kalar, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, a Class B felony, and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony.

Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021 death of blind pedestrian.

Police said Jacob Sexton, who was blind, was using a red-and-white cane and GPS on his phone to walk home when he was struck by a vehicle at 9:03 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021. He was transported to the hospital and later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that a woman was tending to Sexton on the side of the road when officers arrived. The woman, Paige Furns, said she was a nurse and and treated the victim until emergency services took over.

Furns told police she witnessed the vehicle hit Sexton.

She said she first saw a vehicle swerve into her lane on Summer Street to avoid something. As she got closer she said she realized it was a man walking in the northbound lane.

Another vehicle was coming, and she said applied her horn, but the driver didn’t slow down. Furns told police that she heard contact and saw the vehicle hit Sexton, sending him at least 10 feet in the air.

Furns then pulled over, called 911 and gave aid to Sexton.

About two minutes later, she said, a woman approached and stated that she was the one who had hit him.

According to the arrest report, at the time of the incident, Kalar showed signs of intoxication. Nearly 50 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, Kalar consented to a preliminary breath test, which indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.117, over the legal limit of 0.08. Results from a blood test taken at 12:27 a.m. showed a 0.069 level.

