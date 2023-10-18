City of Davenport to test Snow Emergency notification system, Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport will be conducting a test of its Snow Emergency notification system on Wednesday.

City officials say if you haven’t signed up to receive notices, now is a great time to do so. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared.

You can receive alerts straight to your phone by visiting www.davenportiowa.com/alertiowa or text davsnow to 67283, city officials said.

City of Davenport to test Snow Emergency texting system. (City of Davenport)

