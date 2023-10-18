Early voting begins today in Scott County

Fastcast, Oct. 16, p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters they can begin casting their ballot today at the Scott County Auditor’s Office.

“I encourage voters to make a plan to vote so your voice is heard,” Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said.

Beginning today, all voters can cast their ballot at the Scott County Auditor’s Office on the first floor, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, through Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Next week, four area libraries will offer opportunities to vote before Election Day.

  • Scott County Library: 200 N. 6th St., Eldridge on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Bettendorf Public Library: 2950 Learning Center Campus on Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Davenport Public Library: 6000 Eastern Ave. on Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Davenport Public Library: 3000 N. Fairmount St. on Oct. 24 from 12:30-6:30 p.m.

On Nov. 7, Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will use their regular assigned voting locations. Voters who are unsure of their assigned voting locations can call the Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631 or use the precinct finder located on the Auditor’s Page of the Scott County website.

