Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking, harassment

Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 18.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment.

Edward Anthony Mauro, 36, was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on Tuesday, at approximately 1:26 p.m. on charges of stalking and third-degree harassment, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Mauro posted bond and was released shortly after at approximately 2:56 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mauro has since been forced to resign from his position as sheriff’s deputy on unrelated reasons.

The following stems from the investigation.

According to an affidavit, Mauro purposefully engaged in course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, or to fear that the person intends to cause bodily injury to, or death of that specific person or member of that specific person’s immediate family.

According to an additional affidavit, Mauro communicated with a specific person by telephone, telegraph or writing without legitimate purpose and in a manner likely to cause the other person annoyance or harm.

A check of Mauro’s criminal history did not indicate any prior convictions for harassment or stalking, according to the affidavit. However, a request for a no contact order against Mauro has been filed. This case was reviewed with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office.

