Girl Scouts unveil new mental wellness patches to aid young women

Focusing on resiliency, behavioral issues, and healthy habits
Each patch program includes an adult facilitator guide, to help adults approach girls in a sensitive way and start conversations.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In a bid to address the pressing mental health challenges faced by young women today, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have unveiled three new mental wellness patches as part of their broader Mental Health Initiative. These patches, tailored for girls in grades 4-12, aim to provide useful tools to help them safely identify and explore their feelings, seek support, and find resources for help.

The patches include ‘Knowing My Emotions,’ which supports Girl Scout Juniors (grades 4–5) by teaching positive coping skills and emotional recognition. ‘Finding My Voice’ is tailored for Girl Scout Cadettes (grades 6–8) and addresses stigma, helping friends, social media mindfulness, and self-care. ‘Showing Up for Me and You’ is designed for Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (grades 9–12), equipping them with self-care strategies and coping mechanisms to tackle challenging situations for themselves and others.

Each patch program includes an adult facilitator guide to help adults approach girls in a sensitive way, prompt important conversations, and guide them through difficult moments. Program materials also contain meeting aids, parent/caregiver resources, teaser activities, and marketing tools to equip Girl Scout troop leaders and council staff with support and activities focused on mental wellness, behavioral issues, and healthy habits.

Resources are also available to the public in the Girl Scout Activity Zone, where people can explore and download free wellness curriculum and activities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

Latest News

Each patch program includes an adult facilitator guide, to help adults approach girls in a...
girl scouts
Edward Mauro arrested on stalking and harassment charges.
Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking, harassment
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian
A pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers gated area on Brady Street Tuesday, police said.
Police: Pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers on Brady Tuesday