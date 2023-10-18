Girl Scouts unveil new mental wellness patches to aid young women

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In a bid to address the pressing mental health challenges faced by young women today, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have unveiled three new mental wellness patches as part of their broader Mental Health Initiative. These patches, tailored for girls in grades 4-12, aim to provide useful tools to help them safely identify and explore their feelings, seek support, and find resources for help.

The patches include ‘Knowing My Emotions,’ which supports Girl Scout Juniors (grades 4–5) by teaching positive coping skills and emotional recognition. ‘Finding My Voice’ is tailored for Girl Scout Cadettes (grades 6–8) and addresses stigma, helping friends, social media mindfulness, and self-care. ‘Showing Up for Me and You’ is designed for Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (grades 9–12), equipping them with self-care strategies and coping mechanisms to tackle challenging situations for themselves and others.

Each patch program includes an adult facilitator guide to help adults approach girls in a sensitive way, prompt important conversations, and guide them through difficult moments. Program materials also contain meeting aids, parent/caregiver resources, teaser activities, and marketing tools to equip Girl Scout troop leaders and council staff with support and activities focused on mental wellness, behavioral issues, and healthy habits.

Resources are also available to the public in the Girl Scout Activity Zone, where people can explore and download free wellness curriculum and activities.

