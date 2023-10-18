Governor Reynolds establishes Blue Ribbon week in support of Israel

By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation Wednesday to establish Oct. 22-29 as Blue Ribbon week to show support of Israel.

The proclamation is calling on Iowans to wear a blue ribbon to show their support.

According to officials, prior to the blue ribbon week, the Iowa State Capitol Building will be illuminated in blue in support of Israel from Oct. 18-22.

