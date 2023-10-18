Long time Clinton Police Officer battling kidney disease

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton Police Officer is in the fight of his life.

Corporal Michael Adney was diagnosed with a kidney disease in 2004 and over time his condition worsened.

Adney said he is receiving regular dialysis treatment usually three times a week to help his kidneys do their job and keep him alive but said a transplant would offer him a longer, healthier, normal life but the average wait time is five years or more from a deceased donor.

Adney also mentioned with a family history of kidney disease this came as no surprise.

“I expected at some point that that would be, you know, what I would have,” Adney said. “And it kind of made it easier knowing what it’s like since I have four cousins that have had kidney transplants in the past couple years so that made it easier to kind of understand the process and how it’s going.”

Whats been a long road, Adney said that family and work have been there the whole way.

“Family is huge,” Adney said. “I have three kids and four grandkids and so I spend a lot of time with them, my wife is of course, awesome, she’s a huge supporter.”

“Knowing that work is, you know, staying with me,” Adney said. “There’s not a lot of places that while someone’s going through this, that they would, you know, support a person as much as they have, you know, they provided me with a great job at the, you know, doing administrative stuff.”

Adney said that time is not on our side when waiting for a kidney, some wait for years but he is confident that it will happen.

“Iowa City, they say that the waiting list is five to six years,” Adney said. “And I’ve been on for almost two and then Des Moines I got on just a couple of weeks ago, and they are about one and a half to two years so, you know, it’s, it’s gonna come, I’ve got no doubt.”

Adney mentioned that he wants people to understand the importance of organ transplant and it would be huge if he could get a kidney before a certain event next year.

“I just want people to be aware for the need of organ transplant,” Adney said. “And, of course, you know, getting one myself so I could just get back going, I’ve got, my daughter’s getting married in August, next year, it’d be awesome if I, if I got the kidney and everything’s there.”

Adney said that asking a family member or friend for a kidney is difficult but it greatly improves his chances of getting a transplant, a living kidney donation typically last longer and has better function.

If you would like to donate to Corporal Adneys cause you can find that information on the Clinton Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.