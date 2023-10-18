Police: Identities released in fatal LaSalle shooting, murder-suicide

Police released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal LaSalle shooting that police say they believe was a murder-suicide.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA SALLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal LaSalle shooting that police say they believe was a murder-suicide.

Tuesday, according to a statement from police, the suspect in the shooting was identified as Justin S. Wendling, 26 of Holly, Mich. The victim was identified as Gina N. Bryant, 25 of Macomb, Mich.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 when LaSalle police said they responded to the Flying J Truck Stop at Civic Road, for a report that a woman had been shot.

The woman who had been shot has since been identified as Bryant, according to police as of Tuesday.

At the time of responding to the call, LaSalle police said they identified a suspect and a nationwide broadcast was sent to other law enforcement to help locate the suspect or vehicle. That suspect has now been identified as Wendling.

Friday, Oct. 13, Wendling and the vehicle were found in Bettendorf, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

High School Sports: Oct. 17
High School Sports: Oct. 17
Quad City Storm Media Day
Quad City Storm Media Day
Police released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal LaSalle shooting that police...
TV6 Update: Identities Released In Fatal Shooting
The City of Davenport will be conducting a test of its Snow Emergency notification system on...
City of Davenport to test Snow Emergency notification system, Wednesday
City of Davenport to test Snow Emergency texting system.
City of Davenport to test Snow Emergency notification system, Wednesday