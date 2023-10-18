Police: Identities released in fatal LaSalle shooting, murder-suicide

LA SALLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal LaSalle shooting that police say they believe was a murder-suicide.

Tuesday, according to a statement from police, the suspect in the shooting was identified as Justin S. Wendling, 26 of Holly, Mich. The victim was identified as Gina N. Bryant, 25 of Macomb, Mich.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 when LaSalle police said they responded to the Flying J Truck Stop at Civic Road, for a report that a woman had been shot.

The woman who had been shot has since been identified as Bryant, according to police as of Tuesday.

At the time of responding to the call, LaSalle police said they identified a suspect and a nationwide broadcast was sent to other law enforcement to help locate the suspect or vehicle. That suspect has now been identified as Wendling.

Friday, Oct. 13, Wendling and the vehicle were found in Bettendorf, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.