Police: Identities released in fatal LaSalle shooting, victim and suspect

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 17.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LA SALLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police released the names of two individuals involved in a fatal LaSalle shooting that resulted in the death of one and the other being found in Bettendorf.

Tuesday, according to a statement from police, the suspect in the shooting was identified as Justin S. Wendling, 26 of Holly, Mich. The victim who died was identified as Gina N. Bryant, 25 of Macomb, Mich.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 12 when LaSalle police said they responded to the Flying J Truck Stop at Civic Road, for a report that a woman had been shot.

The woman who had been shot has since been identified as Bryant, according to police as of Tuesday.

At the time of responding to the call, LaSalle police said they identified a suspect and a nationwide broadcast was sent to other law enforcement to help locate the suspect or vehicle. That suspect has now been identified as Wendling.

Friday, Oct. 13, Wendling and the vehicle were found in Bettendorf, according to police.

