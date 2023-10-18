Police: Pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers on Brady Tuesday

A pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers gated area on Brady Street Tuesday, police said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers gated area on Brady Street Tuesday, police said.

Preston L. Estes, 23, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He is also cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

According to an arrest affidavit; Davenport police responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to Green Thumbers, 3030 Brady Street, for a report of a truck swerving all over the roadway and then crashing into a gate.

Estes was driving north on Brady when he failed to maintain control, left the road, hit a fire hydrant, then came back into the roadway and left again hitting the Green Thuk,bers gated area, according to police. He caused more than $1,500 in damage but less than $10,000 in damage to the property.

Police say Estes had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady gate and an odor of alcohol from his breath that was stronger as he spoke. He told police he drank and blew a .204 BAC.

According to the affidavit; Estes had a suspended driver’s license and no financial liability.

According to police, there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

Latest News

A pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers gated area on Brady Street Tuesday, police said.
Police: Pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers on Brady Tuesday
Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 18.
Fastcast: Wednesday, Oct. 18, noon
Early voting begins in Scott County.
Early voting begins today in Scott County
The group was touring holy sites in Nazareth when the violence erupted.
Quad Cities tour group returns home safely from Israel
The group was touring holy sites in Nazareth when the violence erupted but felt safe enough as...
church group