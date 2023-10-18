Police: Pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers on Brady Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pickup truck crashed into Green Thumbers gated area on Brady Street Tuesday, police said.

Preston L. Estes, 23, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He is also cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

According to an arrest affidavit; Davenport police responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to Green Thumbers, 3030 Brady Street, for a report of a truck swerving all over the roadway and then crashing into a gate.

Estes was driving north on Brady when he failed to maintain control, left the road, hit a fire hydrant, then came back into the roadway and left again hitting the Green Thuk,bers gated area, according to police. He caused more than $1,500 in damage but less than $10,000 in damage to the property.

Police say Estes had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady gate and an odor of alcohol from his breath that was stronger as he spoke. He told police he drank and blew a .204 BAC.

According to the affidavit; Estes had a suspended driver’s license and no financial liability.

According to police, there were no injuries.

