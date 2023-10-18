Quad Cities tour group returns home safely from Israel

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the past weekend, 28 individuals from the Quad Cities returned safely from a pilgrimage in Israel. Among them was Father Paul Appel, a pastor from Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Clinton, who was in Israel during the Hamas attacks on October 7.

“We knew that there was something happening at that time that we had no control over. And from there, things began to then devolve even worse in the following days,” Fr. Paul said.

The group was touring holy sites in Nazareth when the violence erupted but felt safe enough as they were far from the attacks.

“And all of a sudden air raid sirens go off. And it’s just like an iowa when you hear the tornado sirens go off, you think, oh, is that for me? Or is that someone else it doesn’t really seem real,” Fr. Paul said. “But right away our guides and our bus driver, were shouting it at us to get back on the bus.”

Fr. Paul said they were at the Mount of Olives looking at the golden dome of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the old city of Jerusalem when the sirens went off.

“Off in the distance, we could hear the iron dome, firing off to just shoot the rockets down.”

The Iron Dome is Israel’s air defense missle system.

“It’s likely targeting another part of the city, but you’d never know, So we just decided to play it safe and then got on the bus, back to the hotel,” Fr. Paul said.

Fr. Paul said their group had guides whom they trusted and were able to move to a safe place.

“The hotel itself seemed like the safest place to be, and that’s what we’re being told by our guides, still outside hoping things would cool off, but that never happened”

He explained why it was important for the pilgrims to see what was going on in that part of the world.

“If we only hear about it from other sources, you can’t really understand the fear that the people there have to live with on either side of the conflict and the heart wrenching despair that many people go through when these things happen.”

He also hopes that more people will resonate with his message for peace.

“I think that message needs to get out that not everyone who lives in a in a war torn area, or that we hear news reports about are all there for violence, many people just want to live a peaceful life.”

The church group drove across the border to Jordan, and then took a flight home.

