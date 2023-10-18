Quad City Storm media day

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The puck drops on a new season for the Quad City Storm is nearly here. The team held its annual media day on Oct. 17 inside Vibrant Arena.

The Storm are looking to make the playoffs in 2023-24 after missing the postseason last year.

“I think it was really helpful that we got a lot of guys back and guys wanted to be here early, guys were eager to get on the ice as a group together, do works out together, stuff off of the ice together. So I think that has been very important and the group has already gelled very well so far. A lot of good personalities in the room and stuff like that so we’re all very excited to get going,” said Kevin Resop, a Quad City Storm goalie.

The Storm opens the season against the Peoria Rivermen on Oct. 21 at Vibrant Arena.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.