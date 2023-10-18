Rain continues into Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A line of light showers will track through the QCA for the rest of the afternoon and should continue into this evening. After a brief break, we’ll see scattered showers move back in after midnight, with additional rain chances and drizzle passing through Thursday. Precipitation comes to an end late day, followed by decreasing clouds overnight. Sunshine returns Friday and continues into the weekend, making for a pleasant fall weekend ahead. Temperatures are expected to become seasonable through the period, with highs ranging from the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or drizzle. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance for showers. High: 60°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening clouds, then clearing and cool. Low: 47°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 65°.

