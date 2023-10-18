River Action hosts 17th annual Mississippi River Conference

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) -River Action, an organization that focuses on keeping the Mississippi River enjoyable for the Quad City community is gathering Wednesday and Thursday for its 17th Annual Conference at the Rock Island Holiday Inn, in Rock Island.

The two-day event theme is “Building Community Around the River” and will have a main focus on keeping the Mississippi in a healthy condition.

Activities will take place from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers say those attending will hear from the mayor of Rock Island along with several keynote speakers before having group discussions.

In the discussions, organizers will touch on clean water challenges and partnerships that lead to change along with other topics.

Organizers have also planned local field trips to Schwiebert Park and the Davenport Riverfront with former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert and Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership Kyle Carter.

You can learn more about River Action at riveraction.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.