Surfer nearly loses leg after being bitten by 15-foot tiger shark

A 50-year-old surfer in Hawaii is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a shark in Hanalei Bay. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KNHL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A surfer in Hawaii is recovering after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.

KHNL reports that Kevin Kanehe, 50, was surfing in Hanalei Bay when a nearly 15-foot tiger shark clamped down on his left leg.

Kanehe said he was able to put up a fight and stick his finger in the shark’s nostril before it let go of him.

According to doctors, that may have helped save his leg as if the shark completed its bite, Kanehe would have lost his entire leg.

Kanehe underwent surgery on his hand on Tuesday after an operation on his leg last Sunday.

Doctors estimate it will take him a year to recover from his injuries.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with Kanehe’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Donald Trump at New York civil fraud trial
Edward Mauro arrested on stalking and harassment charges.
Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking, harassment
Burlington Police arrested and charged a woman charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2021...
Burlington woman charged in death of blind pedestrian
In this photo provided by the Innocence Project of Florida, Leonard Allen Cure poses from the...
Sheriff to release body camera video of Georgia traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man
A man exonerated after 16 years in prison died Monday during a traffic stop in Georgia. CNN,...
Man exonerated after 16 years in prison dies during traffic stop