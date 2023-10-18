A warm and wet Wednesday ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another pleasant fall day in the books, and now our attention turns to an increase in cloud cover tonight ahead of a weak clipper sweeping through the region in the next 24 hours. This system will produce light showers of .25″ or less Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures should hover in the 60′s to the 70 degree mark for some on Wednesday. That will be the extent of our unsettled weather for now. We’ll see dry and cool conditions Friday and through the weekend, with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s through the period.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 46°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. A chance for showers by afternoon. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Low: 50°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A chance for additional showers. High: 60°.

