A warm and wet Wednesday ahead

Look for spotty precipitation through Thursday
Another pleasant fall day in the books, and now our attention turns to an increase in cloud cover tonight and rain chances Wednesday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another pleasant fall day in the books, and now our attention turns to an increase in cloud cover tonight ahead of a weak clipper sweeping through the region in the next 24 hours. This system will produce light showers of .25″ or less Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures should hover in the 60′s to the 70 degree mark for some on Wednesday. That will be the extent of our unsettled weather for now. We’ll see dry and cool conditions Friday and through the weekend, with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s through the period.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 46°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. A chance for showers by afternoon. High: 68°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Low: 50°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. A chance for additional showers. High: 60°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
A warm and wet Wednesday ahead
First Alert Sun
Warmer the next couple days
Light rain is expected, followed by colder temperatures.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a little rain Wednesday
Sunny today
First Alert Sun
A quiet evening ahead