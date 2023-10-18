Woolly bear caterpillar: A predictor of the winter season ahead?

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Folklore passed down from generation-to-generation has said that a woolly bear caterpillar, also known as a woolly worm, can predict whether or not we are going to have a harsh winter.

The folklore tells us that if there is more black than the brownish-orangish color on the woolly worm, it will be a colder, harsher winter. And if there is more orange/brown than black, you can expect a milder winter with perhaps not as much snow.

Woolly bear caterpillars have 13 segments to its body, and it is said to represent the 13 weeks of the winter season.

But is there truth to the folklore?

Not exactly. Caterpillars cannot predict weather.

All woolly worms start with a full body of black hair during the spring, but as the year progresses, the black hair begins to change to the orangish-brown shading.

The amount of the brown/orange color has more to do with what has happened in the past as opposed to what will happen in the future.

The coloring on the caterpillar is based on how long it has been feeding, and how old the caterpillar is.

If it was a good growing season, the caterpillar will be bigger, leading to less of the orange and brown coloring in the middle.

Just like Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t have a great track record in predicting an early spring, the woolly worm can’t be relied upon to predict our winter.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, can predict the winter ahead.

The organization is expected to release its winter outlook Thursday. TV6 will provide updates.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

Latest News

TV6 Washington Correspondent Ashonti Ford joined QCT's Jenna Jackson and Dustin Nolan to...
TV6 Washington Correspondent provides update on Speaker vote and the Israel/Hamas conflict
Breezy with afternoon showers
Ross' restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving QC
Ross’ Restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving Quad Cities
High School Sports: Oct. 17
High School Sports: Oct. 17
Quad City Storm Media Day
Quad City Storm Media Day