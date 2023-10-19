Bettendorf business owner reacts to Forest Grove construction milestone

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf reopened the intersection of Forest Grove Dr. and Middle Rd. on Wednesday, marking a milestone in progress for the reconstruction project. This comes after the roads have been closed for over a year, negatively impacting nearby businesses.

Red’s Threads is an athleisure boutique located in The Plex on Forest Grove Dr. The owner of the business, Nora Loss, said she chose this particular location four years ago because of increasing traffic through Forest Grove Dr. and Middle Rd. However, for the past 15 months, these roads have been closed for construction.

“We’ve just been completely out of sight, out of mind,” said Loss, “I have multiple customers tell me they’ve been avoiding the area.”

The city says they are aware of the impacts to business and have done as much as they can do to help, including referring them to the Plex Business Association for assistance during construction. Assistant City Administrator, Jeff Reiter, says Wednesday’s opening sends a message that the project is nearing completion.

“I know, we all know, as a city, that the last year and a half or so has been very, very hard on these businesses,” said Reiter, “We really believe that with this opening today, there’s going to be a lot more of that growth and opportunity with the local climate.”

Reiter reaffirms the importance of the project nearing completion, and how it will ultimately benefit everyone living, and doing business, in Bettendorf.

“Projects like this, that generate that catalytic new tax base,” said Reiter, “are really allowing us to do a lot of fiscally responsible maneuvers with our budgeting and are planning moving forward.” He added, “We know that the commercial value out here is going to exceed $200 million just by what has happened and what is happening, that’s going to continue to grow.”

Loss is hopeful Wednesday’s opening will lead to improvement for her business and neighboring businesses.

“I want to be positive and optimistic,” said Loss, “because I have to be at this stage of the game.” She added, “I’ve been pretty frustrated so far, but I’m hoping for hoping for the best and hoping I don’t have to relocate.”

City officials say all roads and roundabouts in this particular area will be finished by December, just in time for holiday shopping and activities. They encourage the public to shop and do business in this area to support them during this period.

October 18th update: Forest Grove Dr. reconstruction (KWQC)

