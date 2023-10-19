Breast cancer trends and services in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Jennifer Carr, a nurse practitioner with the UnityPoint Health - Trinity Cancer Center, shared encouraging news. She said they are seeing more being cancer detected in the early stage, which means better outcomes. She also said women should get a risk assessment by age 25. Some of the lesser-known risk factors include if a woman getting her period at a young age, giving birth after 30, or having late menopause. With normal risk factors, you should have your first breast cancer screening at age 40.

Men can also get breast cancer. Signs of a potential problem in both men and women include a lump on the breast, skin changes and even lumps under the arms, where the lymph nodes are located.

