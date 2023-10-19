Burlington man arrested in connection with a string of garbage can fires

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police say three suspicious garbage can fires in the Saunderson Heights area have led to the arrest of a Burlington man.

Larry Joe Gilbert, Sr., 73, of Burlington has been charged with three counts of reckless use of fire, an aggravated misdemeanor, and three counts of criminal mischief in the fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor, according to a media release from the Burlington Police Department. Gilbert, Sr. was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say the arrest and charges stem from the following events.

According to police, the first incident was reported on Sept. 27 at approximately 3:18 p.m. in the alley between the 100 block of South Gunnison and the 100 block of South Marshall for a report that a garbage can had been damaged by a fire being lit inside of it.

Then, on Oct. 8 at approximately 11:45 a.m., police said they received a report of a garbage can at 127 South Woodlawn that had been damaged by a fire being lit inside of it.

The third incident happened on Oct. 9 at approximately 7:26 a.m. when police said they received a report of a garbage can at 1406 Market that had been damaged by a fire being lit inside of it.

During the investigation into all three fires, police said they were able to obtain surveillance videos that showed an individual setting the fires.

Police added that the suspect in all three videos was identified as the same man, who was later identified as Gilbert, Sr.

Police said they found Gilbert, Sr. and he was interviewed about the fires.

After the interview, police said detectives applied for arrest warrants charging Gilbert, Sr. with setting the fires.

