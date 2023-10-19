Car crashes into Bettendorf apartment building, causes evacuation

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that caused a gas leak and prompted an evacuation of the Chateau Knoll Apartments.

According to police, the crash happened at 6:16 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver went through the intersection and hit a tree before crashing into the building right on Middle Road.

Officers say the crash caused a gas leak, prompting officials to evacuate the Chateau Knoll Apartments.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to police. One person was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Mid-American is on the scene.

No word yet on when residents will be able to go back into their apartments. Middle Road remains open at this time.

