CRIME STOPPERS: Bragg wanted for failure to appear in court on weapon charge
Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Chavonte Bragg, 31, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Bragg is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.
