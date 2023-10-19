CRIME STOPPERS: Bragg wanted for failure to appear in court on weapon charge

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chavonte Bragg, 31, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Bragg is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.

Chavonte Bragg is wanted in Rock Island County.
Chavonte Bragg is wanted in Rock Island County.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers)

