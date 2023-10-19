CRIME STOPPERS: Pair steal $2,500 worth of Nike clothing from Moline Kohl’s

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen them?

Moline Police are seeking two women who stole $2,500 worth of Nike clothing from Kohl’s.

Police say two woman walked out of the Moline Kohl’s on Sept. 17 between 5:30 and 6 p.m., with carts filled with mostly Nike clothing without paying.

They were picked up by someone in a dark blue sedan.

One woman had long hair and was wearing a blue plaid shirt. The other woman had braided hair in a bun and was wearing a black zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

