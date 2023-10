BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A traffic alert for Bettendorf near the I-74 Bridge, north of Middle Road.

Fire trucks can be seen attending a crash near the I-74 Bridge, north of Middle Road. The incident is causing a heavy traffic backup.

TV6 has reached out to police for further information.

Bettendorf developing scene. (IDOT)

