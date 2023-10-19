Doctor in court after pharmacy failed to fill controversial COVID drug prescription

TV6 Investigates talks to Davenport physician who wants state to not ‘censor doctors’
Top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 19.
By Matt Christensen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport doctor says he should be able to prescribe controversial drugs to treat COVID-19 without interference from state health boards.

Dr. David Hartsuch, a former Republican legislator, is wrapped up in a legal battle with the Iowa Board of Pharmacy and the Iowa Board of Medicine.

The medical board began investigating Hartsuch after a pharmacy refused to fill one of his patient’s prescriptions for ivermectin, a livestock drug sometimes used to treat parasites in people.

Hartsuch filed suit in Scott County Court.

At stake, he says, are the Constitutional rights of patients and prescribers.

“So my case in a nutshell is that the Board of Medicine was undermining the authority of the patient to get treatment for COVID,” he said. “And simultaneously they were cooperating with the Board of Pharmacy to make sure pharmacists do not dispense any treatment for COVID.”

During the height of the pandemic, national health experts warned against using ivermectin and another drug called hydroxychloroquine over concerns the drugs didn’t work and presented risky side effects.

Hartsuch said the drugs provide benefits when there are no other treatment options.

Either way, Hartsuch said that’s outside the scope of the boards’ authorities.

“They are not there to dictate the treatment patients are to receive. And they’re also not there to censor doctors to limit what patients can hear,” he said.

Hartsuch said he’s being targeted by the boards because they disagree with his treatment methods. He points out he’s a board-licensed doctor with years of experience in emergency medicine.

But for Hartsuch, it all comes down to one thing: This is a question of whether doctors have a right to treat COVID, and whether patients have a right to receive treatment for COVID.

TV6 Investigates called the Iowa Board of Medicine for comment and didn’t get a response.

Meanwhile in court, Hartsuch is seeking an injunction that would require pharmacies to fill prescriptions for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine like they would any other drugs.

