Few more showers Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Thursday will be mainly cloudy after the morning showers depart to the east. Highs will be near 60º with west winds gusting to 25 mph. Another chance for a few showers is possible in the evening.

Skies will clear Thursday night, and Friday looks like a beautiful fall day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. A quick moving system arrives Saturday morning. While it won’t bring any rain or clouds gusty winds up to 35 mph will be possible all day. The blustery conditions will keep us to the mid 60s. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. The next big fall system looks to arrive by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High: 58º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Few showers. Low: 47º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 67º.

