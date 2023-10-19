Few more showers today

Sunshine returns Friday and through the weekend
Light showers and areas of drizzle will linger overnight into Thursday. Look for lows in the 40's to low 50's.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today will be mainly cloudy after the morning showers depart to the east. Highs will be near 60º with west winds gusting to 25 mph. Another chance for a few showers is possible this evening. Skies will clear tonight and Friday looks like a beautiful fall day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. A quick moving system arrives Saturday morning. While it won’t bring any rain or clouds gusty winds up to 35 mph will be possible all day. The blustery conditions will keep us to the mid 60s. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Sunday. The next big fall system looks to arrive by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. High: 58º. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 47º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 67º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
Ross' restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving QC
Ross’ Restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving Quad Cities

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Rain continues into Thursday
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Rain continues into Thursday
KWQC First Alert Rain
Rain moves in, great fall weekend ahead
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news...
10/18/23 - Midday First Alert Forecast