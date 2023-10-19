Former Iowa pharmacist disciplined

Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 18.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON and FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A former pharmacist in the State of Iowa has been disciplined and has agreed to surrender his license.

According to court documents, Josef Blunier, a former pharmacist at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center Pharmacy in Fort Madison and a part-time pharmacist at Hy-Vee Pharmacy in Burlington, has agreed to surrender his license following allegations that he “diverted” a significant amount of narcotics from Hy-Vee through various means.

Additionally, according to an order signed on Oct. 8, if Blunier’s license is returned, he will be placed on probation for two years.

Blunier now resides in that State of Illinois, according to state records, and his pharmacy license in Illinois is in good standing and Blunier has never been disciplined.

