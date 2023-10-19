Ground broken at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant for state-of-the-art metrology lab

Top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 19.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Iowa (KWQC) - Ground has been broken at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa for a metrology lab.

“The facility that will play a pivotal role in supporting the production of medium and large caliber ammunition,” said Lt. Col. John Dunlapp, IAAP’s commander. “This groundbreaking ceremony marks a moment of progress, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. As we embark on the construction of the metrology lab, we lay the foundation for a facility that will support our logistics operations, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and precision in ammunition production.”

Officials say a metrology laboratory is consistently maintained at a stable temperature and humidity level to ensure precise control of high-precision measurements. Its primary activities involve conducting precision dimensional measurements and calibrating measuring devices to meet stringent specifications.

The lab is essential for the correct calibration of measurement instruments for their effective use on the production line, officials said. This assures that all items are manufactured to the same standards. All these efforts contribute to IAAP’s dedication to manufacturing the world’s highest quality munitions.

The project entails the construction of a spacious pre-engineered metal building measuring 205 feet by 80 feet, covering an area of 16,400 square feet. It will house the new metrology laboratory and provide warehouse, storage space, according to officials. Additionally, an attached structure measuring 77 feet by 26.6 feet, spanning 2,040 square feet, will serve as office space.

The project scope encompasses related site preparation and utility extensions, officials said. Bi-State Contracting, Inc. based in West Burlington, Iowa has been selected as the sole primary contractor to execute the project.

“The significance of this facility goes beyond its physical structure,” Dunlapp said. “It represents our commitment to the men and women who serve our nation, providing them with the best tools necessary to carry out their duties with utmost confidence.”

