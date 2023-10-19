Labor leaders urge keeping pay incentives at Thomson prison

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - Labor leaders are calling on the Bureau of Prisons to keep pay incentives for the chronically understaffed prison in Thomson.

“They perform difficult, necessary work, which is one reason why recruiting is so difficult for these positions,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said.

According to a news release from the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents federal correction officers, labor leaders from local, state and national unions are joining AFGE in calling on BOP Director Collete Peters to keep retention bonuses at Thomson Federal Prison.

Members of AFGE Local 4070, which represents 450 correctional officers at Thomson, say proposed pay cuts would endanger prison workers, inmates and the public.

“Quality staff at the Federal Prison in Thompson, Illinois, is critical for the safety of surrounding communities,” said Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, which represents a majority of union members in the Quad Cities area. “Considering the dangerous working environment they have, staff at the prison are already underpaid. The Federal Bureau of Prisons Director should keep their pay as is – or consider increasing their compensation, not cutting it.”

In early 2022, with the support of former Reps. Cheri Bustos, Dave Loebsack and Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, USP Thomson secured a 25% increase in retention pay; however, that incentive will expire at the end of the year.

“The Council of Prison Locals understands the agency always has concerns when considering retention bonuses however, the cost of turnover including recruiting, training and lost productivity, far exceeds the investment required for retention bonuses,” said Brandy Moore White, National President of the Council of Prison Locals, which represents more than 33,000 BOP employees across the country.

“Over 33% of the current staff have already written to the union stating that they will have to leave USP Thomson if Director Peters’ cuts are implemented. Setting up USP Thomson for success should be paramount for everyone at the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said in a letter to the BOP director Collete Peters.

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263 President Scot Ward said Thomson workers “earn every penny of their hard-fought-for wages while doing a task that very few others could handle.”

Thomson has a tumultuous history. It was purchased by the BOP 10 years ago to alleviate overcrowding.

In February, BOP shut down the Special Management Unit after allegations of widespread violence and abuse. In March it was temporarily converted to a low-security facility.

In September, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he wanted a report on the plan from an independent consultant to address staffing decisions.

“The Bureau’s 140,000 employees have the great responsibility of safely caring for adults in custody, but they cannot perform their jobs if they are overworked and undertrained.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called on Peters to address sexual assault and misconduct from inmates directed at staff.

“USP Thomson, a federal prison located just over the Iowa border in Illinois, is well known for rampant sexual assault and misconduct by inmates directed at employees,” Ernst wrote. “In 2022, there were more than 275 reports of sexual misconduct towards staff, and many female officers reported their resignations were a direct result of the sexual misconduct endured while on the job.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.