Local Moline church to give away free diapers to help families in need.

MOLINE, ILL (KWQC) - First Baptist Church in Moline will hold its monthly Diaper Depot giveaway on Saturday. Every third Saturday of each month, the church give away free diapers to any families in need in the Quad Cities.

The give away will take place at the church which is located at 1901 29th St, Moline, IL 61265 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

First Baptist Church says they started the program in 2014 to give families in the community extra support. Each family that stops by the church is given a week worth of diapers.

“About nine years ago our pastor Flint Miller had seen a similar ministry at a church in Nebraska and wanted to know if we wanted to start that here. So, we did, we jumped in,” said Nancy Crawford, Organizer for Diaper Depot.

The diaper sizes will range anywhere from premature to about a seven. First Baptist says on average at least 50 to 70 families stop in for help monthly.

Kiwanis Club of Moline also recently joined in to donate diapers to the church to help with its operations. So far for 2023,First Baptist Church says they have given away over 900 bags of diapers and over 3,000 since they started in 2014.

For any first time families that need to stop for help, First Baptist says all need is your name phone number and email.

