Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Rock Falls

Top stories for the Quad Cities area on Oct. 18.
By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, IL (KWQC) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened a new store Wednesday in Rock Falls, Illinois.

“We are excited to open our 10th store in the great state of Illinois where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Rock Falls and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

According to a press release, Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to managers.

Ollie’s has recently opened two other locations in the QCA, one being in Moline and the other in Princeton.

