Pedestrian struck by truck in Silvis

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Oct. 19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a truck early Thursday, Silvis police said.

Officers responded around 6:43 a.m. to John Deere Road and 16th Avenue.

The woman’s condition was not known late Thursday morning.

Police said no traffic citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.

The Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s’ Department, and Illinois Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

If you have any information relating to the crash, police ask you to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
Ross' restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving QC
Ross’ Restaurant owners reflect on 50 years of serving Quad Cities

Latest News

First Baptist Church in Moline to hold Diaper Depot giveaway.
Local Moline church to give away free diapers to help families in need
Local Moline church to give away free diapers to help families in need
Local Moline church to give away free diapers to help families in need
Local Moline church to give away free diapers to help families in need.
Local Moline church to give away free diapers to help families in need LIVE INT
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook