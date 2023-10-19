Pedestrian struck by truck in Silvis

SIVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after she was struck by a truck early Thursday, Silvis police said.

Officers responded around 6:43 a.m. to John Deere Road and 16th Avenue.

The woman’s condition was not known late Thursday morning.

Police said no traffic citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.

The Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff’s’ Department, and Illinois Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

If you have any information relating to the crash, police ask you to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841.

