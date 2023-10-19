Rain continues into Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our first round of rain has tracked east of the river, and after a brief break, we’ll see scattered showers move back into the region after midnight, with additional rain chances and drizzle passing through Thursday. Precipitation comes to an end by afternoon, followed by decreasing clouds overnight. Sunshine returns Friday and continues into the weekend, making for a pleasant fall weekend ahead. Temperatures are expected to become seasonable through the period, with highs ranging from the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for late night showers or drizzle. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance for showers. High: 60°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening clouds, then clearing and cool. Low: 47°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 65°.

