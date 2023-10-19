A ribbon cutting for a new On-Call office in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. {KWQC} – Staff members and the community were invited to a ribbon cutting at the new On-Call Imaging Center in Rock Falls Thursday.

Imaging Centers of Illinois LLC and OSF HealthCare joined forces to provide low-cost imaging services in the Sterling-Rock Falls region. Some of those imaging services are state-of-the-art 3D mammographs, X-rays, ultrasound, MRIs, and DEXA scans for bone density. Site developer and investor of Imaging Centers of Illinois LLC, Pete Harkness, has been waiting for this day for a long time.

“It’s amazing,” said Harkness. “It’s a dream come true. OSF has been a great partner, facilitating and guiding through the whole process. And now that it’s here, it’s here for the region. It’s here for everybody. And I think it’s really going to increase patient care in the region because of its presence there and Rock Falls.” <:16>

The celebration began with a blessing of the property by Deacon George Schramm before everyone made their way outside for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Senior Vice President of OSF OnCall Digital Health Jennifer Junis wanted a facility that will be focused on the patient’s experience.

“Our communities and the patients that we care for, they expect high quality,” said Junis. So, making sure it’s affordable because that’s part of the patient experience. If you get an unexpected bill, after you’ve had a task, then you’re not always happy about it. So, making sure we were transparent and low cost on the pricing was really important to us.” <:20>

After the ceremony, guests were invited to tour the new facility. It was originally an Illinois bank before being gutted and renovated. OnCall Imaging will be open for screening and diagnostic services October 30th. Before they open there are currently no retail imaging centers in Lee and Whiteside County.

