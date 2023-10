BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter is fast approaching and frost is at the top of mind for many gardeners. Kay Sigardson-Poor, Master Gardener, shares tips on how you can prepare your garden for the colder months ahead.

Scott County Extension & Outreach information:

Phone: 563-359-7577

Address: 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf, Iowa

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.