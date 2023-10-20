1st anniversary for LeClaire businesses in Route 67 Building

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) -Viewers are invited to shop during a first anniversary celebration of the four businesses located on Cody Road in LeClaire this weekend.

There will be drinks, snacks, specials, and surprises at all of the locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The businesses include Buttercupp Candles, THE Clothing Co., Cody Rose Flower Co., and Nest Modern General Store.

