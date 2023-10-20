2 arrested on drug charges in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men in Knox County have been arrested as part of a month’s long investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department into the sale of large quantities of illegal narcotics in Knox County and the Midwest region.

Michael Villarreal, 48, of Galesburg was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a media release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Casey McGee, 53, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 900 grams or more, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 900 grams or more, and leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage.

The charges against Villarreal and McGee stem from the following.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant at 227 Duffield Avenue in Galesburg Thursday night and during the course of the search warrant, contact was made with Villarreal inside his residence.

Deputies said inside the residence, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearm ammunition were found.

At that point, Villarreal was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Deputies added that further investigation identified an additional suspect, McGee.

Contact was attempted with McGee early Friday morning near the area of 227 Duffield Avenue, which resulted in McGee fleeing in a vehicle at a high speed rate, deputies said. McGee’s vehicle left the roadway in the area of Water Street and Seminary Street and continued to travel westbound along the railroad tracks. McGee’s vehicle received disabling damage, which resulted in McGee running away.

A short while later, deputies said McGee was caught by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies in the 400 block of East Losey Street.

After which, deputies said they executed a search warrant at McGee’s residence at 442 East Losey Street.

During the search, deputies said approximately 4.6 pounds of suspected methamphetamines, 3.8 pounds of cannabis, multiple firearms and ammunition, and money were seized.

Deputies said McGee was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

Friday, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain both McGee and Villarreal, according to the media release. Probably cause was found and the petitions to detain both were granted by the presiding judge.

McGee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Villarreal is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m., according to the media release.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monmouth Police Department, Galesburg Police Department, the F.B.I TOC West Drug Task Force, and the Knox county State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing with future arrest likely, deputies concluded.

