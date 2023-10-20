Bettendorf police release details on Thursday evening I-74 crash

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 20 with KWQC.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police have released an update regarding a Thursday evening crash that caused a significant traffic backup on I-74 north of Middle Road.

According to police, at approximately 6:17 p.m. Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received a call about multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-74 westbound at mile marker 3.6, north of Middle Road. One person was taken by ambulance to Genesis East with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said upon Bettendorf officers, fire and EMS arriving it was determined that four vehicles were involved and one of the vehicles was on its side.

I-74 was completely shut down and traffic was diverted for approximately 45 minutes to an hour to assist those at the scene and clear the roadway, police stated.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Iowa Highway Helper assisted with traffic control and putting up messaging on the interstate electronic message boards to alert traffic.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

