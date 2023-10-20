Bettendorf rabbi to visit Israel amid war

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - With the war raging in Israel, one local rabbi is paying a visit to the country.

Rabbi Shneur Cadaner of Chabad Quad Cities is joining in on a solidarity mission to Israel on October 22nd.

“I want to show them that it’s not just them, it’s us,” said Rabbi Cadaner. “It’s not just about someone who was targeted in Israel, when someone’s targeted there. It’s affecting all of us. And it should affect every single person when they see the videos that are coming out. And I mean, so for me, it’s about going there to, to really show them that we stand with you.”

Rabbi Cadaner is one of 25 rabbi’s from across the the U.S. to partake in the trip to Israel.

“I realized that, it is, right now, this is our opportunity to really show support,” said Rabbi Cadaner. “Of course, you could write a letter, you get to say that you’re supporting, but there’s nothing like being there, going there and showing real support.”

On the trip, the rabbi’s will visit soldiers at the army base and those wounded at the hospital as well as donate money to families affected.

“The next thing is we’re gonna go visit the victims,” said Rabbi Cadaner. “So families of victims and, you know, going to go to hospitals, and, of course, give them also a boost. Show our love and support.”

The support in the Quad Cities has been immense.

“In general, we live in a very good community of people who really care and show their love with letters, money, and showing up two different things that are Pro-Israel Pro-Jewish,” said Rabbi Cadaner. “It’s amazing to watch and I really want to thank all of them for doing that. And this is a time where we all need to be together. Unity is very, very important.”

Rabbi Cadaner will be in Israel for four days from October 22nd to October 26th.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.