Building beds for children in need in Muscatine

50 beds was the goal
Building beds for kids in need with Bayer’s Muscatine and Sleep in Heavenly Peace
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayer’s Muscatine and Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosted a corporate bed-building event at the Muscatine Agriculture Center. The objective was to build 50 beds for children in need within the Muscatine community. Reportedly, the current waitlist for children in need of beds is about 40 to 45 kids.

“In the three and a half, four months that we’ve existed as a chapter, we’ve delivered 75 beds to kids here in the Muscatine city, and we anticipate that the applications will keep coming in we’re thinking that Muscatine is looking at around 1000 kids that need beds,” said Sarah Walsh, Co-President of Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Muscatine.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says that approximately 3% of children nationwide do not have a bed to sleep in.

“There are so many needs of so many people across the whole country and we target just one mission so realistically a place to sleep is so important for everyone especially children,” said Stephanie Aguero Miller, Co-President of Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Muscatine.

A total of 70 volunteers from Bayer and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, are actively participating in this project. They started the delivery process at 3:00 PM but have have now expressed the need for a trailer to complete the remaining deliveries.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
NOAA releases 2023-24 winter outlook
NOAA releases 2023-2024 winter outlook
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule
Edward Mauro arrested on stalking and harassment charges.
Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking, harassment
Bettendorf developing scene.
I-74 Bridge traffic back up

Latest News

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
EICC: DeWitt center to build skilled workforce, economy
Building beds for kids in need with Bayer’s Muscatine and Sleep in Heavenly Peace
bed building
There will be several chances of rain next week.
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine through the weekend with breezy conditions Saturday
Madison Russo gets suspended sentenced, probation for cancer scam
Madison Russo gets suspended sentenced, probation for cancer scam