Building beds for children in need in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayer’s Muscatine and Sleep in Heavenly Peace hosted a corporate bed-building event at the Muscatine Agriculture Center. The objective was to build 50 beds for children in need within the Muscatine community. Reportedly, the current waitlist for children in need of beds is about 40 to 45 kids.

“In the three and a half, four months that we’ve existed as a chapter, we’ve delivered 75 beds to kids here in the Muscatine city, and we anticipate that the applications will keep coming in we’re thinking that Muscatine is looking at around 1000 kids that need beds,” said Sarah Walsh, Co-President of Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Muscatine.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says that approximately 3% of children nationwide do not have a bed to sleep in.

“There are so many needs of so many people across the whole country and we target just one mission so realistically a place to sleep is so important for everyone especially children,” said Stephanie Aguero Miller, Co-President of Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Muscatine.

A total of 70 volunteers from Bayer and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, are actively participating in this project. They started the delivery process at 3:00 PM but have have now expressed the need for a trailer to complete the remaining deliveries.

