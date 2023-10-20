The city of Burlington was awarded a $1 million grant to re-open and restore historic bridge

BURLINGTON, Iowa – {KWQC} – An iconic bridge in Burlington will eventually re-open after being out of service for 15 years due to safety concerns.

In May of this year, the city of Burlington was awarded a $1 million grant from the National Scenic Byway Program for the Cascade Bridge project. In early October, the city celebrated the award with their quarterly meeting. The bridge originally opened in 1896 and was forced to shut down in 2008. The bridge is the connecting point along the historic Great River Drive in Burlington that hugs the Mississippi River.

“It’s a big accomplishment for the community to get it,” said Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Vice Chair Lisa Walsh. “As I said, it’s rerouting, the traveler along the Great River Road, as well as the citizens that are having to be rerouted and not be able to come through the city of Burlington.”

The hope of restoring or rebuilding the Cascade Bridge is to be fully functional. An additional goal is to make Burlington a tourist destination. Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Chairman Martin Graber says that with this project, tourism revenue will not allow the city to raise taxes or service fees.

“It isn’t just for people in Iowa,” said Graber. “There are people from around the world that want to come here and see it. They want to put their feet in it, they want to touch it, they want to stay. Again, think about it, if you’re a world traveler, one of the major attractions of the world is the Mississippi River.”

Locals are hoping the bridge will be reopened in the near future and finally reconnect to the historic Great River Road. The Iowa Great River Road was awarded All American Road designation in February 2022. Only 8 of the 10 states aligned next to the Mississippi River earned the All American Road title.

