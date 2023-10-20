Clock, Inc.’s Halloween Bingo at Raccoon Motel to be held Oct. 30

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 3rd annual Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center Halloween Bingo at Raccoon Motel, 315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, will be held Oct. 30 at 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Bingo cards are $5 each and participants can bring their own food and snacks. The event is for those 18 and older only.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and the top three costumes will be awarded prizes. ! Bingo cards are $5 each - BYOfood - leave the lil goblins at home (18+). Early attendance is smart because it is expected that the venue will fill fast.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here or visit Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center online at https://www.clockinc.org/.

Other Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center events mentioned being held during the season include:

